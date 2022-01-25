TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub recently won an award as part of the ninth annual Educational Digital Marketing Awards.
The training hub received a silver award for a recruit video for its Manufacturing Assistance Center. The video was developed in October 2021, according to an announcement from the training hub. It was directed and edited by Wes Eastin, the hub’s marketing coordinator, and produced by Imoto Harney of CCP Pro Media, Brian Brennfleck and Pitt-Bradford’s Social Media Strategist Sydney Herdle.
The award was under the Digital Video Under 2 Minutes category of the competition. It marks Pitt-Titusville’s third such award for its marketing materials within the past two years.
The video can be found online at Pitt-Titusville’s website, upt.pitt.edu/mac.