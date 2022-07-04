HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania will hold its Annual Summer Show July 15-17 at their show grounds, located at 16601 State Highway 198, Hayfield Township.
The show features garden tractors and Pennsylvania-made engines, but is open to all tractors, engines and equipment, including antique cars, trucks and construction equipment.
Exhibitors are encouraged and receive free admission.
Antique tractor pulls will be held on July 16 afternoon for the 2,500 to 5,000 pound ranges, and Sunday afternoon for 5,500 to 10,000 pound ranges.
The show also includes a blacksmith shop, saw mill, early gas station and ladies building featuring coffee and tea items. There will also be a flea market, live music and food from the steam kettle kitchen and local vendors.
For more information, visit the society's Facebook page or pioneersteamandgas.com.
