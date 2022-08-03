HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5 percent toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8 at 12:01 a.m.
In a release sent out Tuesday, the commission said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers, while the most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13.70 to $14.40 for E-ZPass and from $28 to $29.40 for Toll By Plate.
After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.
“The PTC has been forced to increase tolls annually through the foreseeable future to meet its financial obligations under Act 44 of 2007,” said PTC CEO Mark Compton in the release. “It’s worth nothing that, even with these ongoing annual increases, our per-mile toll rate continues to be below the midline compared with the rates of other U.S. tolling agencies.”
According to the PTC, Pennsylvania’s toll rates for E-ZPass rank 24th out of 47 United States tolling agencies, and the rate is 20 percent lower than the national average.
Act 44 of 2007 required the Pennsylvania Turnpike to transfer between $900 and $450 million annually to the commonwealth to support transportation projects statewide. Since the act took effect, the PTC has transferred nearly $8 billion to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), according to the commission, mostly in the form of borrowing that must be repaid by the PTC over a 30-year period.
The commission’s annual payment to the commonwealth has dropped to $50 million per year in cash proceeds because of Pennsylvania Act 89 of 2013. Due to the terms of the Act 44 bonds, PTC’s debt service will continue to rise even though the borrowing has ended, the commission said, growing to an annual maximum of $600 million by 2038 before starting to decrease.
“While we are now essentially free from this onerous Act-44 commitment, we must continue to honor the debt-service obligations for 30 years,” Compton said. “But a measure of relief is under way, and motorists can expect the level of increases to ease in a few years.”
The PTC said that based on current traffic and revenue projections, it will call for future toll increases of 5 percent through 2025, 4 percent in 2026, 3.5 percent in 2027, and then 3 percent annually from 2028 to 2050.
The commission began making Act 44 payments to PennDOT in August 2007 and has increased tolls annually since 2009.
