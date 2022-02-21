Another Crawford County road that was flooded over this past weekend has been reopened by PennDOT.
In their latest update at 10:30 a.m., PennDOT removed Little Cooley Road from the list of roads closed due to flood waters. Little Cooley had been closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township.
With the latest reopening, there are now only five roads closed by PennDOT in the county.
The currently closed roads include:
• Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township.
• Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township.
• Main Street (Route 3021) – Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township.
• Townhall Road (Route 2005) – Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.
• Route 19 – Closed from Route 285 to Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township.