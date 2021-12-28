Due to the winter weather conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several interstates in the northwest region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:
- Interstate 79
- Interstate 80
- Interstate 86
- Interstate 90
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.