Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced the speed limit portions of Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Interstate 376 in the northwest region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
Interstate 79 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to the ending point in Erie County;
Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 161 (Route 220/Route 26, Bellefonte) in Centre County; and
Interstate 376 from Interstate 80 to Exit 5 (Route 208, New Wilmington/Pulaski) in Lawrence County.
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by vehicle restrictions must move to the right lane.
A Tier 1 vehicle restriction remains in place in I-80 from the I-79 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 161 in Centre County.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
Tractors without trailers;
Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and
Motorcycles.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.