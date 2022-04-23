In connection with Earth Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 recognized groups that have participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program for more than 25 years on Friday.
District 1 serves the counties of Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren, and has 127 groups and individuals who have volunteered with the program for at 25 years, including 22 that have been involved since the start.
In Crawford County specifically, there have been four adoptions since the program began 31 years ago. These adoptions were by Knights of Columbus No. 6037; A.B.A.T.E. Of Crawford County; Jim Marvin; and Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs.
Other groups or individuals in the county that have adopted for 25 years or more include Titusville Rotary Club (30 years); Thomas and Annabelle Shearer (30); Rotary Am Club of Meadville (29); Boy Scout Troop 220 (29); Advantage Auto Stores (29); Adelphic Lodge No. 424 (29); Lincolnville Baptist Church (28); and Jamestown Area School District (26).
Roadways and other areas can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.
These volunteers remove litter from approximately 2-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically during the spring and fall. In 2021, the statewide program had more than 5,000 participating groups, nearly 108,000 registered volunteers and more than 7,500 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.
“The cost of litter is more than just the eyesore that it creates,” said Brian McNulty, District 1 executive. “It is also the time spent removing it from the roadsides, transporting it to the disposal sites and paying to have it properly discarded. Our Adopt-A-Highway volunteers help us control some of those costs while improving the beauty of our roadsides.”
Gloves, trash bags and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs from March 1 to May 31.
“The clean-up season starts in March, but additional volunteers can sign up anytime throughout the year,” said Cheryl Wimer, District 1 Adopt-A-Highway coordinator. “If you want to get involved, but don’t have a particular roadway or area in mind, our county coordinators can help you identify a sport that is correct for you.”
Interested groups and individuals can sign up for the program online, at adoptahighway.penndot.gov. Additional information is available online at penndot.pa.gov.