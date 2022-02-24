The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has adjusted the times in which vehicle restrictions will be put in place ahead of expected winter weather and icy conditions tonight.
In addition to the time adjustments, restrictions will now also affect a part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Both PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advise motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.
Effective today at 7 p.m., vehicle restrictions are planned for the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161), and along the entire length of Interstate 99.
Effective today at 10 p.m., restrictions will be put place for I-80 from I-99 to the Ohio border, and I-79 from I-80 to I-90.
Finally, at midnight tonight, restrictions will be put in place for U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border, the entire length of I-780 and I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border. These are on top of the already planned restrictions to go into effect at midnight for I-81 from I-78 to the New York border, and the entire lengths of I-84, I-180, I-380 and Route 33.
Restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal. Additional speed and right-lane restrictions for commercial vehicles will be put place as necessary on a regional level.
Under the restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers.
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle.
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or alternate traction devices.
• Motorcycles.