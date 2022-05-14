CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board voted unanimously to approve the $57.9 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a half-mill tax increase for Crawford County residents.
The budget was approved without controversy by board members at their voting meeting Thursday. No member of the board spoke against the budget or expressed opposition to it.
The financial plan calls for expenditures of $57,946,966 and revenue of $55,946,258, equating to a deficit of $2,000,708.
The half mill jump included in the budget is the second of a planned series of three tax increases of the same amount to pay for the bond debt the school district incurred for renovation work under the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA).
GESA is a Pennsylvania law that allows school districts to waive some of the usual requirements for renovation work in exchange for the contracting companies to guarantee the district will save money on energy costs. PENNCREST is pursing GESA projects at all schools in the district, with work already completed at the Maplewood schools and planned for the Saegertown schools this summer.
The school board in 2020 approved a bond resolution allowing for up to $37.82 million to pay for the GESA work, as well as roof renovations at some of the schools. So far, the school district has performed two rounds of borrowing under the resolution, each of about $10 million.
Previous Business Manager Bryan Hobson had advocated for the tax increases to pay off that debt, something which his successor, Kristen Eckart, has continued. The first half mill increase took place in 2021.
The deficit in the budget will be paid off using reserve funds. Eckart told the Tribune on Monday that PENNCREST has a fund balance of $14.3 million currently.
Further, she said the deficit represents a “worst-case scenario” that administrators will try to lessen during the school year.
If approved, the millage increase would bring Crawford County’s millage to 53.25. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in a property’s assessed value.
The budget will result in a 0.08-mill increase for the district’s Venango County residents. Such an increase is dictated by a tax formula under the Act 1 Index, which automatically sets tax rates for neighborhoods across county lines in Pennsylvania. This will bring the millage for Venango County residents in PENNCREST to 19.59.
The school board also unanimously approved the food service budget for next year. After turning profits of $165,754 and $350,018 in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, the budget is expected to run a deficit of $443,645 next year based on a “very conservative, worst-case scenario,” according to Katie Baldwin, regional manager of Nutrition Group.
Baldwin, speaking at the board’s meeting Monday, explained that this was due to the ending of a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver on free meal programs implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver reimbursed the school district at a high rate when providing free meals.
In addition, the price of food has climbed amid inflation, among other costs for the food budget.
All PENNCREST board members attended the meeting, though board member Theresa Croll did so remotely.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on June 20, at 7 p.m, at the central office at the Saegertown campus.
