HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is expected to vote this Thursday on a federally funded learning loss program designed to help students recover from education disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote will be on the first term of the school district’s learning loss program, which will run after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 3-4:30 p.m., from March 1 through April 21. The program is being funded with money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on 2020.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the program is not unique to PENNCREST, with many school districts or educational organizations across the state implementing such programs already. The PENNCREST program is anticipated to rum for seven semesters, consisting of spring, fall and summer semesters until the spring of 2024.
“We envision this spring term to be kind of our first trial,” Glasspool said.
The school district will provide transportation to students who enroll, as well as snacks. Glasspool said families will have to opt in to the program once it is up-and-running, and there will be a webpage dedicated to it.
Students will be able to participate regardless of ability level, though there may be restrictions based on the number of staff the school district is able to recruit for the program. According to program plans, there will be one teacher for every eight students in grades kindergarten through second, one teacher for every 12 students in grades third through sixth, and one teacher per core subject for higher grades.
“Obviously we have to provide services first to students in most need of services, but as long as we can find staff, we’re not going to turn people away,” Glasspool said.
The school district will look to hire for multiple positions for the program, including teachers, nurses, para-professionals and on-site coordinator.