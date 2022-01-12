HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is considering selling 25 Chromebooks formerly used by the school district's virtual school program.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said at the board's work session Monday that the sale is being done to cut down on the number of things the district will have to move when renovation work at the central office start this April.
Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Glasspool said the Chromebooks were used for the PENNCREST virtual schooling program before the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic caused the number of students in the virtual program to swell, the district switched to using iPads.
The Chromebooks are being sold to AGParts Education, a Greensburg company. Depending on the quality of the Chromebooks, the sale could generate up to $1,375.
School board members will vote on whether to approve the sale at their voting meeting Thursday.