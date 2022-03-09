HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is set to vote Thursday on a policy change aimed at banning teachers from presenting “divisive concepts” such as critical race theory (CRT) to students.
Policy 119 — Current Events/Controversial Issues is set to be voted on at the board’s meeting this week. If approved, it would mark the end of a tumultuous process that has been ongoing since last July as the board has debated multiple iterations of the policy, including one which came to a vote in November but was defeated 7-2.
The policy in question does not specifically name CRT, but debate regarding it has centered around the theory, which, among other things, examines the effects of racism on the United States. The policy includes in its definitions of a “divisive concept” any concept or theory that “espouses as accepted or acknowledged fact” that “the United States government and society are founded on racist or sexist principles.”
For a policy that has garnered much controversy for several months — during the summer PENNCREST School Board meetings saw large crowds of public attendees, many of whom spoke about CRT — there was little attention brought to the policy during the board’s work session on Monday. No public debate or discussion was held amongst the board members, though one Saegertown Junior-Senior High School English teacher spoke out against the policy change during the public comment section of the meeting.
Teacher Stacey Hetrick decried the policy, as well as some of the arguments brought up by its supporters on the school board. Quoting board members during previous meetings, Hetrick said the arguments “erode the faith the community has in its teachers, leading to further division.”
Hetrick presented variations of Policy 119 from surrounding schools, including Meadville, Cochranton, Conneaut Area, Titusville and more, saying they did not have the “problematic, chilling and restrictive language of the PENNCREST policy,” which she accused of promoting self-censorship and quashing academic inquiry.
“What is so terribly dangerous about PENNCREST teachers that they require this policy that is completely out of touch with the surrounding area?” Hetrick asked. “What have we done?”
Hetrick implored board members not to pass the policy, saying their concerns were already addressed in the Pennsylvania Code of Ethics for teachers and in Pennsylvania House Bill 1532, which is currently in the state Legislature’s education committee. Among other things, the bill bans schools from expressing that the “United States of America or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is fundamentally racist or sexist.”
Policy Committee Chair David Valesky attended Monday’s meeting remotely, while board member Brian Lynch was absent.
PENNCREST School Board will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School.