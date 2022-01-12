HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — With the third and final round of borrowing looming in a bond resolution approved back in November 2020, PENNCREST School Board received an update on the current and future bond debts at the board's meeting Monday.
Audrey Bear, managing director for the financial firm Piper Sandler Companies, went over where the school district stands with its first two rounds bond issuances, which were done in 2020 and 2021, and showed projections on what its upcoming third round will look like.
School board members in 2020 unanimously approved a resolution allowing the school district to take out up to $37.82 million in bonds for planned infrastructure projects, specifically a roofing project at most of the district's schools and infrastructure upgrades through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) for all district school buildings and the central office.
The first two bond issuances were both around $10 million, though the school district received slightly less than that in each case after costs were taken out. According to Bear's presentation, the school district receive $9.7 million from the first round — which mostly went toward the roof replacements and getting the first GESA project at Maplewood schools started — and received $9.8 million from the second — which finished the costs for the first GESA project and started the second one at the Saegertown schools.
The upcoming third bond issuance was estimated at $12.5 million by Bear, though she said it will come in lower once costs are taken out, and will be used to finish the second GESA project and potentially initiate a third for the Cambridge schools.
GESA is a Pennsylvania law which allows school districts to waive some requirements for capital improvement projects in exchange for the company the school district works with guaranteeing that the school district will save money on its energy costs. PENNCREST so far has worked with a company called McClure Co. for its GESA renovations.
The first two bond issuances were done while the interest rate on bonds were at historic lows. Bear said that interest rates have not changed much over the past year. While the third bond issuance won't be finalized for a few months — PENNCREST Business Manager Kristen Eckart said the district is aiming to finalize the issuance around March — Bear said the firm hopes to have the bond sale done before any potential bond raises in 2022.
Under the hypothetical $12.5 million bond issuance for the third round, PENNCREST will add around $770,000 to the amount it pays toward debt service paying off the bonds each year. In total, the school district will pay around $1.5 million each year paying off the bond debts.
The second and third bond issuances must be paid off within 20 years under GESA guidelines, meaning payments on them will finish in 2041 and 2042, respectively. Since the first round of bonds went primarily toward the roof replacements, the school district is allowed to take longer to pay it off, with Bear showing the final year of payments taking place in 2047.
The payments for the first bond primarily stay around $310,000 until 2043, when it becomes the only bond debt and jumps to around $1.58 million until it is paid off. The second bond payments are around $590,000 each year until it is paid off.
Through the GESA work, McClure Co. has guaranteed PENNCREST will save at least $59,084 on energy and operational costs for Maplewood schools each year until 2041, and $98,657 each year for Saegertown schools until 2042. Should the school district not save those minimums in any given year, McClure must pay the difference.
As the scope and details of the potential Cambridge Springs schools GESA projects have not yet been figured out, Bear did not have estimates on how much the school district will save for that work at Monday's meeting.
Since the bond resolution was already approved in 2020, the school board does not have to vote for the third round of bonds. Eckart, speaking to the Tribune Tuesday, said the presentation was designed to catch up the school board members on the status of the bonds, especially with two recent additions to the board following the 2021 elections.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the school district will begin the Saegertown GESA work on April 1 with the central office, with the work at the Saegertown elementary and high schools to start after school lets out for the summer.
"So we are in a good position to finish that project on time," Glasspool said. "We are starting well in advance."
The first GESA project at the Maplewood schools was completed last summer. The roof replacements, meanwhile, are being done at all PENNCREST schools except for the Maplewood and Saegertown elementary schools, which saw roof replacements in recent years before the project began.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet Thursday at the school district central office on the Saegertown campus.
