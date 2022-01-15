HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — With a unanimous vote, PENNCREST School Board members approved the list of PENNCREST Pride Projects for the year 2022 despite reservations from one board member.
The projects were approved at Thursday’s voting meeting of the board with eight members taking part. Tim Brown was absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote.
PENNCREST Pride is a program where the student leadership teams of each school in the district are given money to pay for a capital improvement project or equipment purchase for their respective school. The high schools are given $10,000, while the elementary schools are given $5,000.
Board member David Valesky had raised concerns about some of the proposed expenditures that students had put forward at the board’s work session on Monday. At that meeting, he cited an estimated $6,000 concrete pad for Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School’s project and the purchase of one or two 86-inch TV screens for Maplewood Junior-Senior High School’s cafeteria for an estimated $1,700 each as examples of projects he had reservations about.
The TV screens in the Maplewood project would only be purchased if additional money was available after the initially planned renovations, and would show news and replays of home school events during breakfast and lunch.
Valesky reiterated some of his viewpoints on Thursday, but ultimately voted to approve the projects.
“This is a lot of taxpayer money that’s hard-earned, so I want to encourage the committees and the students to use this as an opportunity to grow and to learn to put the money in a wise place that’s going to benefit everyone,” he said ahead of the vote.
Board member Jeff Brooks, meanwhile, expressed favor in giving the students leeway in terms of how they use the funds allotted to them.
“We just need to make sure that this stays where the money was intended for, which is student-driven, not school board-driven,” he said.
Valesky, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said he is not opposed to the Pride Projects on principle, but wanted the money spent in a way that’s best for the schools. He said assurances from Superintendent Timothy Glasspool that school district officials try to steer the projects and oversee the spending was a factor in him ultimately voting in favor of approving the project list.
All projects are scheduled to be completed by April 29, according to a timeline laid out in a letter from Glasspool to the student leadership teams. Presentations about the projects will be done at the May 12 school board meeting.
The details of each school’s projects are available on the school board’s online agenda through the PENNCREST website.
Glasspool, at Monday’s work session, said this year’s PENNCREST Pride Projects might be the last for a few years due to ongoing renovation work across the district. However, he said the school district would find something to fill the void while the Pride Projects are on hiatus.
While Thursday’s meeting had eight school board members in attendance, it was more sparsely populated than usual in terms of physical attendance. Brooks, Theresa Croll and Jennifer Davis all attended the meeting remotely, leaving only five board members physically in the board room.
PENNCREST School Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.