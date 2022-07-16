HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board held a brief voting meeting on Thursday, with the entire meeting lasting about 9 minutes.
The board mainly approved routine matters, such as the adoption of additional business education text books and agreements with other organizations. All votes were unanimous.
Board members David Valesky, Theresa Croll and Brian Lynch were absent from the meeting.
The school board will next meet on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the main office on the Saegertown campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.