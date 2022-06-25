HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board has given unanimous approval to two agreements which will eventually see two resource officers hired to provide security at the school district.
At its meeting Thursday, the board approved without debate two memorandums of understanding pertaining to creating a school resource officer program. One of the agreements is between the school district and the municipalities of Cambridge Springs Borough, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Steuben Township, while the other is between the school district and Cambridge Springs Borough and its police department.
Cambridge Springs Police Department intends to hire two officers to serve as resource officers for the school district. Cambridge Springs has applied for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology Grant, which would cover 75 percent of the officers’ salaries, with the school district picking up the remaining 25 percent. The grant would also cover all equipment for the two officers and one cruiser.
PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the school district is still awaiting approval from Steuben Township and Cambridge Springs Borough on the agreements. Once those are received, Cambridge Springs will begin the hiring process.
It is hoped to have the officers in place by January, Glasspool told the Tribune.
The agreement for the officers will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and last until Dec. 31, 2025, then automatically renew for successive one-year periods. Either party, however, may cancel the agreement should they meet “budgetary constraints that make the continuation of (the) agreement impractical” with a 60-day notice to the other party.
The two officers will primarily cover the Saegertown and Maplewood school buildings, since the Cambridge Springs Police Department can cover the Cambridge Springs campus. When not needed at the schools, the two resource officers will perform standard police work for the department.
School board members Jennifer Davis and Mathew Vogt were not present at Thursday’s meeting and did not take part in the vote.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet at 7 p.m. July 11.
