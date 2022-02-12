HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members unanimously approved a federally-funded learning loss program at their voting meeting Thursday, with registration expected to begin in a few weeks.
The program is funded with money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law in 2020. The program is designed to help students catch up from education disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first term of the program is expected to begin March 1 and run through April 21. It will take place after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-4:30 p.m. Further terms will occur in the spring, fall and summer, running until the spring of 2024 for a total of seven semesters.
Parents will have to opt in their kids to participate in the program. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said an education committee meeting will be held on Tuesday where the board will iron out the details of how the sign up process will work, with registrations to open within a week or two of the committee meeting.
The school district will provide transportation to students who take part in the program, as well as snacks. Any student will be able to participate in the program as long as the school district has sufficient staff.
Under the program plans, there will be one teacher for every eight students in kindergarten through second grade, one teacher for every 12 students in third through sixth grades, and one teacher per core subject for higher grades.
In addition to approving the program, board members in the same vote approved hiring for multiple positions related to the program. This includes teachers, nurses, para-professionals and an on-site coordinator.
Board member Mathew Vogt was not present at Thursday’s meeting and did not take part in the vote. Board members Theresa Croll and Jennifer Davis attended remotely.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on March 7.