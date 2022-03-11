HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members in an 8-1 vote have approved a new version of Policy 119 — Current Events/Controversial Issues aimed at banning the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) within the school district.
Board member Jeff Brooks, who has long opposed the policy, was the only no vote at the board’s meeting Thursday. The approval seemingly brings an end to a months-long saga which began last July and saw the board debate multiple versions of the policy, including one version which was voted down 7-2 in November.
The policy in question does not specifically name CRT, but much of the board’s discussion about the policy has centered around the theory. The policy forbids the “presentation of divisive concepts,” however, and includes in its list of divisive concepts any concept or theory that “espouses as accepted or acknowledged fact the idea that,” among other definitions, “the United States government and society are founded on racist or sexist principles.”
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that’s used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic].”
Brooks spoke out again against the policy at the meeting, calling it “micromanaging” and saying he felt the concerns were better addressed in existing policy, mentioning that Policy 119 already has language to forbid indoctrination.
“I just think this is a bad policy to make us feel good, and doesn’t really accomplish anything,” he said.
Other board members disagreed. Mathew Vogt, in response to the micromanaging comment, said the new version of the policy stipulated that it did not prohibit the “introduction, discussion or proper educational use of documented historical facts.”
“We’re not asking them to not talk about divisive things, we’re not asking them not to talk about current events,” he said. “All we’re saying is they cannot present a controversial topic as fact, because that would be their opinion.”
Tim Brown also voiced his support for the policy, decrying centering talks about the founding of America around racism.
“Why is it when a few people want to teach about the Constitution, they have to start right out with ‘they were racist,’” Brown said. “In the 1700s, they weren’t racist, that was culture.”
Brown also expressed frustration at the amount of time it had taken to pass the policy, and expressed a desire to move on to other issues.
“I’m embarrassed it took us eight months and it still isn’t what I want,” he said. “But we have to move on, we have way bigger issues in education period to work on than this policy at this point. I’m ready to move on.”
Board member and policy committee chairman David Valesky, one of the major proponents of the policy, said it protects the students so they can “form an opinion based off facts, not off opinions.”
“When we allow a teacher to just throw opinions in there on whatever they want, then they’re not getting the facts,” he said. “The teacher is there to facilitate and teach the kids to think critically on the facts of history, and that’s what this is designed to do.”
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the administration has been meeting with faculty at Saegertown and Maplewood high schools to address concerns and provide guidance. After the meeting, he said the only high school remaining for administration to meet with is Cambridge Springs.
Following the vote, during the board member remarks that end each meeting, Brooks said he was glad to possibly see the debate come to an end, and said he hopes more “tweaks” to the policy aren’t brought forth.
“I don’t believe this is the end of it, but I hope it’s the end of it, and I’m glad that we’re moving on and we can focus what we’re supposed to be here for,” he said.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on April 4 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School. This is a change in the usual location for the board meeting due to renovation work taking place at the school district’s central office. It is anticipated that the May meetings also will take place at Cambridge Springs.
All school board members were in attendance at the meeting.