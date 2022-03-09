HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Citing low attendance numbers, PENNCREST School Board may remove flexible instruction days from the school calendar next school year, returning to the snow day system previously employed.
Flexible instruction days occurred whenever weather or other conditions prevented students from attending school, typically due to heavy snowfall, and were a new addition to the school calendar this academic year. However, at Monday’s work session of the board, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool presented a proposed calendar for next year which included the traditional snow makeup days instead.
Glasspool said the switch was made due to feedback from parents and staff, as well as low attendance by students during flexible instruction days. The superintendent said it was felt that snow makeup days would be more meaningful and have more students taking part than the flexible instruction days.
Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Glasspool said attendance during flexible instruction days during the current school year generally came in between 50 to 60 percent of the student body.
Further, Glasspool cited a recent study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania which found Crawford County was among 11 counties in Pennsylvania where more than half of its communities had internet speeds of below the minimum federal standards for high-speed internet.
The snow makeup days on the proposed calendar are Feb. 17, May 26, April 6 and 10. School would start Aug. 31 and run through June 9.
Besides the removal of the flexible instruction days, the only other major change to the calendar is the removal of the Act 80 days, instead using three separate in-service days for the task. Glasspool also said the new calendar is possibly “the most consistent we’ve ever been” with matching up to the calendars of Conneaut and Crawford Central school districts and the Crawford County Career and Technical Center.
PENNCREST School Board members will vote on whether to approve the calendar at their meeting Thursday.