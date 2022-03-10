HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A new natural gas contract being considered by PENNCREST School Board will see the school district paying more for gas, but savings generated by renovation projects may end up offsetting those costs.
At Monday’s meeting of the school board, Facilities and Transportation Director Dave Dickson said the district’s current natural gas contract with National Fuel Resources Inc. is set to expire in September. The contract was put in place in 2019.
Dickson said he recently met with representatives from Marathon Energy — which has acquired National Fuel’s contracts in Pennsylvania and New York — regarding a new contract. Under the proposed terms, PENNCREST would pay $3.89 a dekatherm for natural gas — $1.10 more — for the next four years, which could have a budgetary impact of up to $30,000 per year for the school district based on estimates, he said.
According to Assistant Business Manager Cynthia Paxton, PENNCREST budgeted $158,160 for natural gas for the 2021-22 school year.
However, Dickson said the renovation work the school district is undertaking through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) could offset the extra expense from the increased rate, leading to “minimal” overall budgetary impact.
GESA is a Pennsylvania law that allows school districts to waive some of the usual requirements for renovation work in exchange for the contracting companies to guarantee the school district will save money on energy costs.
Should school board members approve the contract at their meeting tonight, then they will maintain the $3.89-a-dekatherm rate. Otherwise, the school district could wait to see if prices dropped, a prospect Dickson cast doubts on.
“In one day’s time they’ve seen increases as much as 70 cents at a time, and historically it’s six or seven cents,” Dickson said.
Business Manager Kristen Eckart echoed Dickson’s comments, saying the price of natural gas is “very volatile right now,” and is predicted to rise.
School board members seemed to give their agreement. Mathew Vogt said natural gas prices were only going to get worse, while Tim Brown supported approving the contract.
“Personally I think we should lock that in,” Brown said. “I think we’re crazy if we don’t.”
Members will vote on the contract at their meeting today at 7 p.m. in the school district’s central office.