Registration for students to enter kindergarten in the PENNCREST School District is now open, with all registration packets due by March 18.
Registration will be done virtually this year. Each elementary school will have a Google form for parents to provide contact information. Registration packets will also be available online and in each school office.
Once the school district has received registration information, parents will be contacted to sign up for the Title I transition activities scheduled for March 24.
Prospective students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022 to register. During registration, parents must complete health and registration forms. Birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency must be presented at the time of registration. Registration forms are located on the individual websites for each school and on the district website.
Pennsylvania state law requires every child entering school for the first time to have immunizations of four doses of tetanus, diptheria and acellular pertussis; four doses of polio; two doses of measles, mumps and rubella; three doses of hepatitis B; and two doses of varicella (chickenpox) or history of the disease.
If a child's immunization records are incomplete, the parents should call their physician or the Crawford County State Health Center, at (814) 332-6947, to arrange an appointment.
For more information, contact the local PENNCREST elementary school. Cambridge Springs Elementary can be reached at (814) 398-4636, Maplewood Elementary can be reached at (814) 337-1659 and Saegertown Elementary can be reached at (814) 337-1611.