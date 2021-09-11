CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board voted unanimously on Thursday to join a lawsuit that aims to end the school masking mandate issued last week by acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
No discussion accompanied the vote. A letter from Superintendent Timothy Glasspool posted to social media Friday morning announced the move and told families that the district shares “your frustration and anger over the timing of the mask order, decrease in local control and limitation of personal family health decisions.” The letter also informed parents of the limited mask exemptions available and called the last-minute nature of the order “disheartening.”
The order was announced the day before classes started in PENNCREST and took effect Tuesday, after PENNCREST students had attended school for three days the previous week with no mask requirement.
The lawsuit, which will proceed at no cost to the district, was launched by a group of plaintiffs that includes state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and was filed in Commonwealth Court by the law firm Dillon McCandless, King Coulter & Graham LLP, which has offices in Butler County.
Glasspool told parents that exemptions are available to students with medical documentation from a healthcare provider as well as those with individualized education programs or section 504 service agreements. An IEP is a “written plan for the provision of services for the education of students who are disabled or gifted,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Section 504 service agreements provide accommodations for disabled students who do not qualify for an IEP.
Of the 2,603 students attending PENNCREST schools, 473 have IEPs and 72 have section 504 service agreements, Glasspool told the Tribune in an email. He added that the ability to wear a mask may vary among students with IEPs.
“IEPs are individually developed,” he said.
Late Thursday morning, Glasspool announced that Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High, the location of the board’s meeting that evening, would close until Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. At least 10 people at the school tested positive, 56 students were absent, and another 62 students were absent due to quarantine after coming in close contact with an infected person.
Asked if a mandate made sense given the need for a school closure so quickly after the beginning of classes, Glasspool responded by quoting two comments Gov. Tom Wolf made over the summer saying that he was “not considering any statewide mandate” and that individual districts “have to decide what they want to do.”
“The mask mandate removes local control from school boards,” he added.
