HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board has increased the rate at which it pays long-lasting substitute teachers as an incentive to draw more subs to the district.
Board members voted unanimously on the new tiered pay scale for substitutes at their voting meeting Thursday. Under the new rate, teachers who stay with the district for 45 to 89 days will see their pay climb from $120 per day to $130 per day. This will jump again for 90 days or beyond to $140 per day, for a maximum of 180 days.
This increase follows after the board previously raised sub pay in November. Then the board voted to raise the rate from $105 per day to $120 per day.
The pay raise is effective across all PENNCREST schools.
PENNCREST contracts its substitute teachers through Kelly Education. Kelly bills 36.5 percent of what the school district pays the subs. This means the school district pays $163.80 per day for teachers at the $120 rate, $177.45 per day for teachers at the $130 amount, and $191.10 per day for teachers at the $140 amount.