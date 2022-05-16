CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School District will increase the pay for substitute custodians, mechanic, cafeteria, clerical workers and aides in the next school year.
In a unanimous vote at their meeting Thursday, the school board members approved the pay increase as a way to attract more substitute workers to the school district. In a document on the board’s digital agenda, the school district states its “already shallow pool of substitutes will be inadequate for our anticipated 22-23 school year demand.”
The affected positions will see their pay increase by a dollar, to $15 an hour. In addition, a category of substitute teachers was created for retired PENNCREST teachers.
Former PENNCREST teachers who act as substitutes will receive $150 per day for their efforts.
The maximum pay for standard substitutes was not changed. Those substitutes receive $120 per day for the first 45 days, increasing to $130 per day for the 46th to 90th days, and then $140 per day for every day after that.
The standard substitute pay was increased in February of this year due to employment challenges. This followed a previous increase in November 2021 as the school district has continued struggling with finding substitutes.
