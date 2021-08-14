CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board has approved a resolution to issue a statement emphasizing that the school district does not teach critical race theory (CRT), while sending a policy aimed at banning the subject back to committee for reworking.
At their voting meeting Thursday, the school board once more engaged in debate over CRT, a topic which was initially raised last month when board member Robert Johnston proposed a policy banning the teaching of the topic. As with their work session meeting Monday, multiple members of the public came out to weigh in on the issue, some of whom also spoke at the Monday meeting.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that’s used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic].”
The statement approved by the board was initially proposed by board member Jeff Brooks on Monday. Brooks saw it as a way to reassure the public that CRT was not being taught at PENNCREST schools without the need for another policy, as Brooks believes existing policies and a lack of interest from school board members prevents the topic from being taught in the first place.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not list critical race theory in its approved standards,” Brooks’ statement reads. “The PENNCREST School District does not teach critical race theory through its curriculum. The PENNCREST School District has approved and put in place multiple policies which protects students from indoctrination, provide equitable access to resources and curriculum and prohibit discriminatory practices as required by law.”
Brooks said the statement would show the board has been proactive in addressing issues like CRT, preventing them from being introduced in the first place through existing policies.
Brooks said the school board has six policies already in place which would address CRT and keep it out of schools. Specifically policies 101, 103, 119, 122, 249 and 321.
“We’ve put all these policies in place that address people’s concerns about CRT, whether it’s the academic definition of it or the concerns or fears we have about CRT,” he said.
Brooks also clarified that the school board could both approve the statement and seek to implement a new policy if it saw the need. This suggestion was supported by board member Tim Brown.
Brown expressed concern about the existing proposed policy ban in light of comments against it made by Board Solicitor George Joseph, and said that if the board wanted to implement a new policy, he wanted it to be an “exemplary policy.”
The policy, which is different from the policy Johnston proposed last month and was first proposed at Monday’s meeting, does not specifically name CRT, instead banning “divisive and anti-American theories.” However, discussion by board members made it clear the policy was mainly directed at CRT.
Joseph clarified that he was concerned about a draft version of the policy, which he thought overlapped with policy 119 and had some inconsistencies with existing policies.
“There’s a second draft version of the policy which addressed some of the concerns I had raised,” Joseph said. “But, with that said, we still have policy 119, and to Mr. Brown’s point, I think we could take those two policies and with some speech crafting, put them together.”
Joseph’s suggestion was favored by board member Robert Johnston, who proposed sending the ban policy back to the policy committee to be worked on and possibly incorporated into policy 119.
“I think that would be very responsible for this board, because we’ve heard for two nights now the concerns of the public,” Johnston said.
When it came time to vote on Brooks’ statement, the vote ended 6-3, with Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco, Johnston and board member David Valesky voting against the statement.
The vote to return the policy back to committee, meanwhile, was unanimous.
When the policy committee will hold its next meeting has yet to be determined, though the meeting will be held in September. The meeting is open to the public, however, once a date is determined.
Policy 119 is called Current Events. Joseph said many school boards have similar policies to 119, and dictates the introduction of current events into the classroom. Among its provisions is a ban on using current events in teaching to “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on Sept. 7 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School.
