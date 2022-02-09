HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is considering a tiered incentive program which would increase the pay of substitute teachers after a certain number of days.
Under the proposed pay rate, which was discussed at Monday's work session, substitute teachers would receive $120 for the first 44 days of class they teach — which is the existing rate — but would jump to $130 per day for the 45th through 89th days, and jump further to $140 for any days beyond that up to 180 days.
The new increases follows after the board previously raised the substitute rate to $120 per day earlier this school year, on Nov. 11. Before then, the rate was $105 per day.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said many school districts have pay scales which increase after a certain number of days, and believes the change would help attract more substitute teachers to the district.
PENNCREST contracts its substitute teachers through Kelly Education.
Board members will vote on whether to approve the new pay rate at their meeting Thursday.