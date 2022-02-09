HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is considering a new version of a policy that would ban teachers from presenting “divisive concepts” such as critical race theory (CRT) to students.
The policy — titled Current Events/Controversial Issues — was presented at Monday’s work session of the school board. It is nearly identical to an iteration of the policy which was voted down by the board in a November 7-2 decision, but has one key difference. Namely included as a definition of a “divisive concept” is any concept or theory that “espouses as accepted or acknowledged fact” that “the United States government are founded on racist or sexist principles.”
While the policy in question does not specifically name CRT, previous debate and discussion by the board has centered on its relation to the theory. Board member Robert Johnston first proposed a policy banning CRT back in July, with the policy undergoing various revisions over months of discussion.
When the last version of the policy was voted down at the Nov. 11 meeting, it was defeated by a mix of board members who had long opposed the policy and those who felt that iteration did not go far enough.
That version of the policy that was voted on in November had removed a definition of divisive materials included in previous iterations that defined them as teaching that “The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and/or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.” That definition was removed after the school board’s solicitor advised it could violate the First Amendment of the Constitution.
Solicitor George Joseph expressed no such reservations for the latest rendition of the policy. In an interview with the Tribune on Tuesday, Joseph said the new policy allows for the discussion of controversial theories, but does not allow for them being presented as fact.
“What the policy seeks to avoid is teaching divisive concepts as accepted fact,” he said. “It doesn’t prevent them from being discussed and having the free flow of ideas to think critically.”
As such, Joseph said he believes the new version passes legal muster.
The text of the policy says it allows for educational use of current events and “other controversial issues,” but not the presentation of divisive concepts. Violation of the policy can result, at the discretion of the board, in reprimand, penalty or dismissal.
However, the new policy was not met without debate at Monday’s meeting. Board member Jeff Brooks — who was among those who voted against the last iteration and has expressed reservation about the policy since its first introduction — voiced concerns that the policy could make it difficult for teaching certain topics.
Specifically, Brooks cited the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which prohibited denying citizens their right to vote on the basis of race — and the 19th Amendment — which allowed women to vote — as examples.
“I don’t believe that the founders were necessarily being racist or sexist as you said,” Brooks said during the course of debate, “but there were racist and sexist things that we needed to address through amendments in our Constitution later, and I want our teachers to be able to teach that there was a need for it without being worried they’re violating a policy by saying sexism exists.”
Brooks asked that the word “explicitly” be added to the new definition. This, he said, would give some leeway in what is allowed under the policy and permit teachers to say there was a need for such amendments.
“We can add the word ‘explicitly’ to say it was not the intention of the founding fathers,” he said.
However, board member David Valesky — who is the policy committee chair and voted against the last policy version for not going far enough — pushed back, saying he didn’t want to “loosen” the policy any more than it already was.
Further, Valesky said he didn’t believe concepts like not allowing women to vote or African Americans to vote when the country was initially founded was respectively sexist or racist because doing so was the commonly-held worldview at the time.
“I don’t think it was ever racist or sexist,” he said. “I think that’s not even part of this because it wasn’t chasing racism or sexism at all.”
Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Valesky said a teacher describing a historical event that happened after the founding of the United States — such as the Dred Scott decision or the Three-Fifths Compromise — as racist would be “towing the line” of the policy, and that it should be up to the students to decide if something is racist or not.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco and board member Tim Brown voiced their support for the policy. Brown in particular expressed dissatisfaction with how he saw the history of the United States being taught.
“When I went to school, when we learned history, the teacher taught us history; they didn’t start out saying that the government was formed by racists, sexists, whatever,” he said. “We started out how the Constitution was written, here’s what we went over and here’s the changes we made throughout history to make ourselves a better country. Why do we basically have to start out that we started out with racist people writing the Constitution? Why do we have to start with that comment? That right there upsets me.”
DeFrancesco said he could not “believe that some people try to convince the young generation we’re a bunch of racists,” and said racism in the United States exists among individuals, but not as a whole.
The policy will only be up for first reading at Thursday’s voting meeting of the board. All policies or policy revisions have to go through two readings before they’re voted on, meaning the earliest it can be accepted would be the March 10 voting meeting.
The full text of the policy — which is a revision of an existing policy — is available on the PENNCREST School Board’s online agenda available through the PENNCREST website.
Should a vote occur, there will one an additional change to circumstances beyond the new version of the policy. Robert Gulick was one of the two board members who voted in favor of the last policy iteration. Gulick lost his reelection in November, with newcomer Mathew Vogt now on the board in his stead. Vogt was not present at Monday’s meeting.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the school district’s central office.