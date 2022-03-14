HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School District will be back to using snow days next year, following a unanimous vote by the school board Thursday.
The board at their regular voting meeting approved the calendar for the next school year. The calendar removes the school district’s use of flexible instruction days, instead baking in four snow makeup days, taking place on Feb. 17, April 6 and 10, and May 26.
PENNCREST had switched over to flexible instruction days this current school year. Under that system, anytime school would have to be cancelled due to adverse weather, students would take classes remotely online, similar to what was done during earlier heights to of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the flexible instruction days saw sub-par attendance numbers. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said on Monday that attendance for the days generally came in between 50 to 60 percent of the student body.
Crawford County’s slow internet was another factor in the switch back to snow makeup days. A recent study by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania which Glasspool referenced listed Crawford County among 11 counties in Pennsylvania where more than half of its communities had Internet speeds below the minimum federal standards for high-speed internet.
Under the new calendar, the school year will run from Aug. 31 to June 9 next school year.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on April 4 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School. This is a change in the usual location for the board meeting due to renovation work taking place at the school district’s central office. It is anticipated that the May meetings also will take place at Cambridge Springs.