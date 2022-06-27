HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board finished up budgeting season for the year on Thursday after the board approved its $57.9 million budget in a 6-1 vote.
Board member David Valesky was the single “no” vote for the budget, while Mathew Vogt and Jennifer Davis were absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote.
The budget was unchanged to how it was presented in May, with expenditures of $57.9 million and revenue of $55.9 million, amounting to a deficit a little more than $2 million. This deficit will be made up using reserve funds. According to Business Manager Kristen Eckart, the school district has a fund balance of $14.3 million.
Included in the budget is a tax increase for Crawford County residents of half a mill, bringing the total millage to 53.25 mills. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 in a property’s assessed value.
This is the second of three half-mill tax increases planned to pay off debt incurred by renovation projects taking place across all school buildings within the school district. In 2020, the board approved a bond resolution of up to $37.82 million to pay for the renovations across. The tax increases are intended to pay off that debt over the next several years.
However, it was that increase which proved somewhat controversial at the meeting. Valesky said he had come to the meeting prepared to vote in favor of the budget, until the comments of a resident, Dan Healy, during the public comment section of the meeting convinced him otherwise.
Healy said taxpayers were “sick and tired” of tax increases, and encouraged the school board to pursue cuts rather than raise taxes. In particular, he called for the board to consider cutting school libraries, calling them a “relic of the past” and suggesting the board should pursue digital options instead.
“Each student has been given an iPad,” Healy said. “Let’s use them.”
Valesky, during the board member remarks part at the end of the meeting, said that Healy’s arguments had turned him against the budget.
“After hearing Mr. Healy speak, my conscious would not let me vote for it,” Valesky said.
He concurred that the board should pursue cuts instead of raising taxes.
“We’ve got to start trimming,” he said. “We’ve got to start it.”
However, other members of the board expressed disagreement with the idea of pursuing cuts. Tim Brown said that such cuts push students away from the district.
“Every time we make huge cuts, we lose students,” he said. “The good students who we want to keep go to other school districts because we cut, which ends up putting us further in the hole.”
Brown said that although he doesn’t agree with how the system is set up, public education is directly paid for by taxpayers. Further, he called it “hypocritical” for the board to thank teachers for their hard work, but not give them raises or benefits for their work.
Brown also expressed disagreement with the idea of cutting physical libraries. He said studies have shown young child development depends on kids using physical content, not digital.
“Saying that books are not important is just a sign of not doing your research and just speaking your opinion,” he said. “And I’ve said this in the past, opinion is worthless, facts are important.”
Board member Brian Lynch said he was not happy with the tax raise, but said the schools were in need of repair. He said budgeting was “very tough” due to rising costs from inflation, pointing to the impact of higher fuel prices on the cost of running school buses as an example.
Lynch encouraged members of the public to look at the budget and to suggest any cuts they believe are possible to the board.
“Anybody wants to inspect our budget, they’re welcome to do so,” he said. “They think there’s cuts to be made, they can put in a request, a Freedom of Information request, and they’re welcome to inspect our budget to see what the expenses are. They can point out some areas to cut? Bring it to the board.”
Board member Jeff Brooks said the vote for the budget was “easy” for him, as the board had already approved the bond resolution for the renovations and the increase was needed to pay that off. He similarly blasted the idea of cutting libraries.
“Libraries are not what they used to be,” Brooks said. “Libraries have evolved. Libraries are not fat to trim. They’re the meat of the school.”
In addition to the tax increase for Crawford County residents, there is a smaller increase for Venango County residents within the school district. The tax increase for Venango County is .08 mills, going to a millage rate of 19.67.
The Venango County increase is dictated by a tax formula under the Act 1 Index, which automatically sets tax rates for neighborhoods across county lines in Pennsylvania.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Saegertown campus.
