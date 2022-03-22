A $1.4 million resurfacing project for more than a mile of Route 18 in Conneautville Borough is scheduled to start next month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
In an announcement on Monday, PennDOT said the project will resurface 1.36 miles of roadway through Conneautville from the border with Summerhill Township to the border with Spring Township. Work will include milling, paving, drainage upgrades and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps.
Construction is expected to begin April 11, weather permitting, and completion is planned for July.
Drivers may encounter lane restrictions on the road during work, with traffic controlled by flaggers. Motorists should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.
The project is contracted to Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College in the amount of $1,366,318, which will be entirely paid with state funds.