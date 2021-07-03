It was a soggy start to Conneaut Lake Park’s first operational day since September 2019.
Storms forced the park to cancel ride and water park operations Friday before it opened at 11 a.m., though the amusement park’s grounds were open with free admission during the day. The free admission allowed people walk the grounds to see changes and improvements made to the park by the new ownership, Keldon Holdings LLC.
“It’s nice to see it again,” said Jim McMaster, a resident of Cranberry Township in Butler County. McMaster, 58, was pushing a stroller to give his young granddaughter, Kennedy, a tour of the park. The last time McMaster was at Conneaut Lake Park was about 10 years ago.
“A lot is missing,” McMaster said of many of the former dilapidated Midway buildings cleared away. But McMaster said he also understood some changes needed to be made.
“It’s just good to see it coming back,” McMaster said.
Four “Conneaut Lake Park Fairies” — four women fans of the park dressed in fairy costumes — were going through the park spreading good cheer and handing out some small trinkets.
The four, Amy Cantella of Greensburg, Sandra Crisafi of Grove City, Nona Vietmeier of Saxonburg and Pam Kriley of Bulter, all said they were excited to have the park reopened and changes being made.
“They’ve put money into the park and now they need money (from patrons),” Cantella said
Conneaut Lake Park had posted on its Facebook page late Thursday night that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the park will not be opening to its maximum operations as scheduled.”
The park apologized for any inconvenience caused and said “until further notice, please feel free to attend the park with free admission. To enjoy Kiddieland and Splash City, it will be $12 for each per day or $20 to enjoy both.”
“There’s some staffing issues,” Jaclyn McCoy, the park’s general manager, said Friday. “Just like everywhere else, we’re hurting to find employees.”
“We should be good to go Saturday and Sunday normal hours with the new pricing because we’re still not up to maximum capacity,” McCoy said. “Due to staff issues, that’s why the adult rides aren’t open. We’re putting the employees in Kiddieland and the water park and will have some games going, too.”
McCoy said the park still is looking for employees and may email newconneautlakepark@gmail.com for an application.
Bands scheduled to perform at the park evenings this weekend are to play as scheduled with a gate fee of $5 for each performance, according to the post. Entrance to the event grounds for the band performances is at Comstock Street and Reed Avenue, the post said.
The park’s Beach Club Tiki Bar cannot open this weekend, either the park’s Facebook post said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s website Friday listed the Beach Club’s liquor license as pending.
At a public hearing in April, the Summit Township Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license to be used within Conneaut Lake Park by CLP Beach Club LLC. It was a separate entity formed by Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC to operate the Beach Club.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.