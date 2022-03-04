LINESVILLE — A large collection of parents, teachers and students attended to Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut School Board to voice concerns over what they say is an unsafe and hostile environment at Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH).
The comments took up the lion’s share of the meeting, with the initial public comment section running for about an hour. This was followed by a roughly one-hour, 45-minute executive session in which board members heard from community members about specific examples of unsafe situations which could not be spoken about during the public meeting due to privacy concerns.
Extra seating had to be provided given the size of the crowd.
Speaking in generalities, the gathered audience’s claims ran the gamut from apparent bullying and fights to alleged drug deals and sexual harassment taking place at the school.
Cathy Smith — a teacher who said she’s been with the district for 23 years, including 10 years in the emotional support classroom — was one of the first members of the public to speak. Smith claimed that new administration at the school had made it “very challenging and at times impossible” for her and her aides to do their jobs.
“When an emotional support teacher calls for assistance, it should be assumed that it is urgently and quickly needed,” Smith said. “It should not warrant a phone call, questioning the need for additional assistance. But this is what happened.”
Smith did not name anyone in particular when talking about “new administration.” However, CASH did receive a new principal this school year after Edward Pietroski was hired to take over for David Maskrey, who became principal of Conneaut Valley Middle School.
Smith said that due to the difficulties she was facing, she had submitted for her retirement effective March 4, which the board is expected to accept at their voting meeting next week. She implored the board to take action.
“To those of you in a position to help, open your eyes and see what is happening here,” she said. “Please listen and believe us when we say CASH is not well, nor is it safe.”
Mary Morris, an English teacher and theater director in the district, claimed teachers and staff had received mixed messages from administration, leading to confusion. She gave an example over the school dress code, saying a version which was read to faculty during a workday meeting appeared different than one given to students based on the kinds of clothing they were allowed to wear.
“This subtle change in policy was not conveyed to adults and it immediately became a conflict,” she said. “This classroom expectation may seem silly, but it has led to students becoming empowered to ignore adults and authorities for serious situations.”
Morris said the climate at CASH has “devolved” this year to one that is “increasingly unstable, where fear and mistrust grow daily and where morale for both students and faculty is lower” than she’s ever witnessed.
Maddy Grinnell, a CASH senior, said she could recall only two fights happening in the school during her freshmen year.
Now, “In the past three weeks, we’ve had three major incidents,” she said. “That’s insane.”
Grinnell said she dreaded coming to school and that things were “flying off the handle.”
School district resident Samantha Paskorz reported hearing about drug deals occurring in school hallways, something fellow resident Laurie Hackworth also said she had heard about from her son, who attends the school.
Serena Klink, a teacher at Conneaut Lake Elementary School, said that during a 15-minute visit to CASH she saw students acting rude and swearing, and no adult responding to stop them.
“We teach kids what is acceptable by what we’re willing to accept,” she said. “What I witnessed should not have been accepted.”
Klink urged the board to act before something “tragic and unfixable” happens.
As a result of the shared concerns, board President Dorothy Luckock said a committee would be formed to more closely examine these issues and make recommendations to the wider board. Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Luckock said she expects to announce which members will serve on that committee at the school board meeting next Wednesday.
Since this committee will be examining student and safety concerns, Luckock said it would hold meetings in executive sessions. Originally the board had planned to have this committee meet with the parents who arrived Wednesday, but after the first two public speakers, Luckock said the board would have an executive session during Wednesday’s meeting to hear details from the speakers.
Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, agreed there was an increase in incidents in the district. However, he said that experience is being shared by other school districts in the area.
“I think what we’re seeing across the county is coming out of being online,” he said.
The superintendent speculated the return to in-person schooling after heavy periods of remote learning last academic year and earlier on this year may be to blame for the behavioral issues.
In regard to improving school safety, Sperry said Conneaut has received two proposals for a new resource officer and he hopes to interview both candidates before Wednesday. If so, he said it’s possible that board members may vote to hire the new officer during their voting meeting.
The previous resource officer, Kurt Sittler, vacated the position on Feb. 11 due to receiving another job offer, according to Sperry. The school district has since used a constable for school safety purposes.
All school board members were initially in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, with Vice President Jamie Hornstein attending remotely. However, John Burnham left after the executive session, which occurred immediately after the public comment section but before the board moved on to the rest of the agenda.
Conneaut School Board will next meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alice Shafer Annex.