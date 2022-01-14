Hayfield Grange
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Ken and Phyllis Carr, who spoke about how they met and the 75th Crawford County Fair, for the lecturer’s program at the Jan. 8 meeting of Hayfield Grange.
Phyllis stated that Ken showed Guernsey cattle as a member of Blooming Valley 4-H Club, and she showed Holstein cattle as a member of Coons Corners 4-H Club.
In 2018, Bill Good and Bruce Hills asked her to be on the 75th Fair Anniversary Committee, which she agreed to, and when the committee first met in August, she was nominated to be chair. The first official meeting was held at the Crawford County Courthouse and there was no money available from the Crawford County Fair Board for the celebration, so the committee had to raise funds for any of the special activities to be held.
The committee decided to sell bricks, which was very successful. Trace Lawn & Landscaping designed the walkway and Sunset Memorials did the engraving. One of the activities planned was a parade which Dean Maynard chaired, but due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020 fair, no parade was planned for the 2021 celebration. Ray Kennerknecht had visited other fairs, many of which had a history building. The Fair Board had purchased the Sportsmen’s Building and it was decided to make it the History Building. Some of the members of the committee visited Wesbury Retirement Community and noted that they had a timeline of events of their facilities. Kevin Parsons and Josh Sherretts collaborated with Ray and Kevin developed a plan to have the building look like the building where the first fair was held in Conneautville.
Ken told about his role as Diamond Jim. Ellen Aurand and Bruce Stainbrook decided that the committee needed a mascot and George Deshner met with Parsons and they put together a sketch of what Diamond Jim should look like. He made his first appearance at the Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Festival Parade followed by the Meadville Halloween Parade. At the Halloween Parade Charlie and Carl Parker provided a horse and carriage. He then participated in the Linesville Tractor Parade and was scheduled to be in the St. Patrick’s Parade which was canceled. He also made short appearances at other locations leading up to the celebration.
Phyllis stated that the Diamond Jim cutouts were used to display the daily schedule at the entrance gates. She had determined during the 2018 fair that many people were not aware of the activities that went on other than the department with which they were involved. Aurand requested “fun facts” from each department that were displayed for the week on Diamond Jim cutouts to educate the public what each particular department did.
Wanda Braymer was responsible for the pins for the volunteers as well as the buttons that were given to each exhibitor.
Parsons and Deshner obtained fair flags with the 75th logo which were flown throughout the fairgrounds the week of the fair and then auctioned by Sherman Allen at the end of the fair. The committee also sold sweatshirts, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, hats and masks with the 75th logo. History books were compiled by Jane Smith, Jean Shanley and Bonnie Youngs and are available for sale at $25 each.
There were numerous people who had attended all 75 years of the fair and they gathered for a picture following the dedication of the History Building. Lea Carter Marshall was selected from that group by a drawing to assist with the ribbon cutting.
A portion of the funds raised were used to sponsor the fireworks. The committee raised enough funds that they have provided money to the Fair Board for maintaining the History Building and the walkway. The sale of additional bricks in the walkway has been turned over to the Fair Board.
Phyllis felt that the 75th celebration, although being scaled back from what was originally planned, was very successful. She attributed the success to many members of the 75th Anniversary Committee.
The business meeting followed with reports of various activities.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported that the state has reported a spike in unemployment fraud; the Farm Show opened officially on Jan. 8; there are ways to save on utility bills; and January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Pomona Family Activities Chairman {span}Alverna Hotchkiss {/span}reported that members of Pomona Grange will be taking orders for Jane’s strombolis and pies and Hayfield’s Easter bake sale will be held at H&H Market Place on April 16.
Anyone wishing to purchase pints of apple butter and the 150th State Grange Cookbooks may contact Susan Tau.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau reminded members that all items for the Crawford County Humane Society must be turned in at the Feb. 12 meeting. Also, any items for Project Support Our Troops may be turned in at any time.
Members who have not paid their annual dues must do so before March 31 or their names will be dropped from the roll.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Susan Tau.
Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Jan. 8
Secretary report: Given by Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Heather Ordos
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Sheila Schipani
Fifty-fifty: June Callahan
Marbles game: Ordos pulled a “no winner.”
Weekly challenge: No chips of any kind — potatoes, corn, etc.
No program. Callahan reviewed new TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) changes to the rules and regulations.
Club information: TOPS meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact: Brady at (814) 449-7726.