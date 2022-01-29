For the third straight year, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) saw record-breaking numbers in terms of organ donations.
In a recent release, the nonprofit — which facilitates organ, tissue and cornea donations throughout western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York — announced that it saw 325 organ donors during the year of 2021. This led to 699 life-saving organ transplants during the year.
Especially notable for the organization was a larger-than-usual number of elderly donors. Of the 325 organ donors for the year, 10 were over the age of 75, and included the oldest donor in U.S. history, according to CORE. West Virginia man Cecil Lockhart became the oldest organ donor in May 2021 at the age of 95, with a woman in her 60s receiving his liver as a result.
Katelynn Metz, communications coordinator with CORE, said organ donations from older people are relatively rare, but numbers have increased in recent years. Many people assume they may be too old to register as donors, she said, when that is not the case.
"Any age," Metz said when asked if there was an age limit on organ donation. "Just let the medical professionals decide."
Western Pennsylvanians made up a majority of the donors from the year, according to Metz. Out of the 325 donors, 235 were from the region.
CORE also broke its record for tissue donations, seeing 1,315 donors during the year, an increase of 7 percent from 2020. Cornea donations also increased by nearly 47 percent at 664 donors, with the combined impact of the tissue and cornea donations restoring sight to more than 99,000 people, according to CORE.
Local donors played a role in these record-breaking numbers. Metz said Meadville Medical Center (MMC) had 11 donors throughout the year, consisting of one organ donor, one cornea donor, one tissue donor, and eight tissue and cornea donors.
Of those 11 donors at MMC, seven were over the age of 65. Metz said the ability of senior citizens to still register and act as organ donors is something CORE really wants to stress to the public.
In terms of organs needed for life-saving transplants, Metz said the majority of cases require a kidney, an organ people can donate while still alive. In fact, Metz said kidney donors do not notice any major health effects from making such a donation.
"Your overall lifestyle doesn't change at all," she said.
Meanwhile, the appreciation from saving someone's life through a donation "is something incredible," she added.
According to CORE, only half of Pennsylvanians and a third of West Virginians are registered as organ donors. A person can register to become a donor at registerme.org/core, or by visiting their local Department of Motor Vehicles office. Registration information is also available by contacting CORE at (412) 963-3550 or at its website, core.org.