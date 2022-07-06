When Onion Festival was first held in Pymatuning State Park in 2019, there was hope that it would become a new favorite annual event at the park.
Unfortunately, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic made holding a follow-up festival impractical. The years 2020 and 2021 slipped by without a return of the event.
Now, however, the time is finally right and the park will be able to hold its second Onion Festival. and with a three-year wait behind it, organizers are planning to bring it back bigger and better than ever.
Onion Festival will be held this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Linesville beach of Pymatuning State Park. The event will feature local vendors, talks on the park’s history, and presentations from area nature organizations.
Sean Benson, Pymatuning’s assistant park manager, said Onion Festival got its start as a replacement for a similar event which was run by the Jamestown Historical Society until the mid-2000s.
“We decided we wanted a summertime festival similar to that, but at the same time, we wanted to make it our own,” Benson said.
Despite the name, the festival doesn’t have too much to do with onions. Rather, the name is a reference to the park’s history.
Benson explained that before the construction of the dam that formed Pymatuning Reservoir, the area which would become the park was populated by onion fields.
Those fields are gone now that the dam has flooded the area, but their tie to the park’s history remains an important one. So much so that Onion Festival had its location moved for this year for the sake of historical accuracy.
When the festival was first held, it was closer to the dam. However, Benson said the Linesville area is closer to where the onion fields the event is named after were located.
While being a first attempt, Benson said the 2019 Onion Festival was a hit.
“It was a small event but it was a successful event,” he said. “Had a couple thousand people here with many of the same things we have at this year’s event.”
One feature that turned out to be very popular were blooming onions which were served by the Linesville Rotary Club.
The pandemic-induced delay was a cause for worry ahead of the second Onion Festival. However, Benson said the festival has been attracting more attention this year than in 2019.
“I was very disappointed that we couldn’t carry over that momentum from year one, 2019, into year two,” he said. “But with that said, we are definitely seeing more interest in it this year than in 2019.”
He attributes the increased excitement to the park staff doing a better job advertising the festival and getting word out about it. He also believes people are looking for outdoor events more after the easing of pandemic restrictions.
As for what kinds of activities will be taking place at the festival, they are myriad. There will be kayak and paddle-board demonstrations, archery, handmade crafting goods, live music, pontoon boat rides and more.
Some major activities include two 25-minute presentations by Tamarack Wildlife Rehab Center at 11 a.m. and noon, interactive environmental programs with reptiles and amphibians from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Yoga Spot Meadville from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a performance by the music duo No Wheelman from 1:15 to 3:45 p.m.
On top of all the fun to be had, the festival serves a good cause as well. Fees from attending vendors will be used as a fundraiser for the Pymatuning Lake Association, an all-volunteer group which helps promote the park and protect its natural environments.
Dave Slozat, president of the association, said the group has helped the park in many ways, including building pavilions or making structures for fish called cribs. They also hold events at the park, including an annual fishing tournament for crappies.
“This is an event we couldn’t pull off ourselves,” Slozat said of the festival. “We have to rely on our partners, which are Pymatuning State Park, the Departmant of Conservation and Natural Resources, Ohio State Park, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission” and hundreds of volunteers.
Slozat said the association has been in operation since 1945, and currently counts around 200 members. The group meets every March through November on the second Thursday of the month at the Jamestown Marina.
For the group, the return of the festival is something they’ve been really looking forward to.
“We’re real excited,” Slozat said. “Last I knew, when I talked to Sean, there were 30-plus vendors.”
Admission to the Onion Festival is free. The event, which is open to all ages, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Linesville beach, 19186 W. Erie St. Extension.
