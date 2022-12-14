CENTER TOWNSHIP, Beaver County — When COVID-19 forced people into their homes, the pandemic exposed shortcomings in broadband coverage, particularly in rural communities isolated from e-infrastructure.
But Beaver County officials were already ahead of their counterparts in other counties.
“We took the approach that we’re going to find every single person,” said Lance Grable, director of Beaver County’s office of planning and development.
That meant hiring the Pittsburgh-based Michael Baker International engineering firm to map every residence in the county, and catalog every residence’s internet service provider and the level of service those residences could access.
In most of the rest of Pennsylvania, officials are depending on mapping provided by the Federal Communications Commission, which have their shortcomings, Grable said after a Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority listening session Tuesday at Community College of Beaver County.
“It’s just getting the information that’s the obstacle,” he said. “The information we had was unreliable because it was based on the FCC data. We had to make the information reliable.”
The authority, an 11-member board formed in 2021 by state legislation, is taking on the task of making all of the state’s information reliable. Billions of dollars depend on it and there isn’t much time.
Within the next few days, all 67 counties and every municipality in the state will receive letters from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority aiming to inform residents to examine their broadband service on the FCC broadband map. Residents will be able to enter their addresses and see their locations, internet providers and level of internet service.
Residents who find inaccuracies in their information can file individual challenges through the broadband map website. Groups of residents can file bulk challenges on the website.
States, including Pennsylvania, have until Jan. 13 to submit final data. For residents, the time frame is even shorter — the authority is accepting challenges until Jan. 9.
After that, the federal government will use the final data to determine the disbursal of $44 billion available under Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) provisions in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The BEAD funding will be distributed based on need — the greater number of communities unserved and underserved for broadband, the more money their states will receive. Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, said he expects the state to receive about $1 billion.
“A significant amount of federal resources is at stake,” Carson said. “We need to encourage residents to participate so PA can address inequities in broadband service.”
In Pennsylvania, those inequities line up primarily on the basis of population density — with urban and suburban areas enjoying better service, and sparsely populated regions lagging behind.
Under federal standards, an underserved residence is considered one with internet download speeds of less than 100 megabits per second (mbps), and upload speeds of less than 20 mbps. Areas with speeds of less than 25 mbps for downloads and 3 mbps for uploads are considered unserved.
Download speed is the rate that a network moves information from the internet to a device. Upload speed is the the reverse — the rate that a network moves information from a device to the internet.
Residents can check their network speeds through a free app available through smart phones.
Carson said he understands that many state residents — particularly technology-averse senior citizens — might not want, or be able, to perform their own examination of the FCC maps. The FCC’s Broadband Data Collection Center offers guidance for navigating the system.
But the bulk challenge system can fill in informational gaps when individual residents who can’t evaluate their own networks, Carson said.
With the bulk challenge system, groups of residents can question FCC data in areas plagued by wide-ranging inaccuracies. Bulk challenge findings could affect people in geographical areas, even when they didn’t file an individual challenge.
The objective, said Carson, is to maximize the amount of federal funds Pennsylvania receives for the purpose of eliminating broadband access inequities. Closing that gap, he said, will be crucial for people who need to work, attend school, see the doctor or shop from home.
“We saw this during the pandemic where that was brought to light,” he said. “We’re finding they didn’t have access, which put them in a difficult position.”
The authority officials continued their listening session tour Tuesday afternoon in Somerset County. Today, members will meet at 10 a.m. in the Venango County Training Center in Franklin, and at 2 p.m. at the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission in Ridgway. On Thursday, the authority will hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m., with sessions in Wyoming and Bradford counties.
Interactive FCC maps are available at: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home
