Three local manufacturing facilities will open their doors to PENNCREST School District students today in a new event aimed at getting students interested in the field and dispelling some of its negative stereotypes.
Student Passport to Manufacturing is a collaboration between PENNCREST and the northwestern
Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) and some of its local members. Highpoint Tool and Machine, Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. and Pinnacle Molds will host students and parents who registered by March 13 to get an inside look at the world of manufacturing.
Tami Adams, executive director of the regional chapter of NTMA, said the idea for the event came about several years ago during a roundtable discussion following the annual Educators in the Workplace event organized by the Crawford K-12 Career Education Alliance.
Unfortunately, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the event until this year. PENNCREST was chosen as the district for the initial version of the event because its superintendent, Timothy Glasspool, sits on the chapter’s Academic Outreach Committee, making organization easier.
Registration was made available to students in grades three through nine. This was done, according to Adams, to ensure parents would be accompanying their students so they too can get a clear picture of what kind of a workplace their child might want to enter and dispel any negative notions about working in manufacturing they might have.
“What we find, time and time again, is that people drive by manufacturing companies and have no idea what’s going on inside,” she said.
As well, it’s hoped that driving interest might help to increase manufacturing employment in the county moving forward. Adams said many companies are struggling to find workers in the manufacturing trade.
“That’s their number one concern as of late,” she said. “They have plenty of work, they even have opportunities to grow, but what’s holding them back is the lack of people.”
Clay Dawson, the chair of the Academic Outreach Committee, said the event is a “fun and interactive way” for students to learn about manufacturing, and a step up from just having a speaker visit the school.
A major goal of the event is to inform students about the variety of jobs and positions that need to be filled in a manufacturing facility.
“Manufacturing shops, they’re just like any other business,” Dawson said. “They need engineers, they need accountants, they need anything, you name it.”
Dawson said just over 90 students have registered for today’s event. The goal, if all goes well, is to eventually expand Student Passport to Manufacturing to other school districts, having companies near those schools also open their doors just as the three taking part today will do.
Dawson expressed confidence in the notion of future versions of the event should student interest prove high enough.
“The people who work in these shops absolutely love showing off what they do on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
The excitement is certainly high for Mark Sippy, president of Highpoint.
“We usually get involved in anything the NTMA does, but we’re especially interested in anything that involves kids and tries to get them into the trade,” he said.
Kids and parents touring Highpoint will get the chance to see many of the things the facility produces, ranging from helicopter to amusement park parts.
In addition, Sippy Historic Machine Shop, located on the same campus, will be open to show attendees how manufacturing was done in years past.
Sippy said for many years younger generations were pushed to go into college, but that might not be for everyone. He sees this event as a way to encourage a different path.
“We don’t know if it will be successful until the generations that are coming through get into the labor market, but we keep trying with things like this and RoboBOTS (the high school robot battle competition) to get them interested,” he said.
Joe Newman, operations manager at Pinnacle Molds, sees the event as something positive for manufacturing as a whole.
“The industry is always looking for new people nowadays, and basically that’s where it comes from,” he said in regard to the event. “Trying to get the younger generation into trade schools.”
Pinnacle will show off two of its new machines, a 5-axis and a 3-axis Yasda, both of which are operated in part by robots. Newman said he’s hoping to catch students’ attention by presenting some of the advanced technology utilized by modern-day manufacturing.
“They’ll definitely be able to see the one; hopefully the other will be working too,” he said. “If it’s not physically making parts, we’ll have it just moving around.”
Over at Acutec, Manufacturing Engineering Manager Kyle Astor believes the event will be a good chance to have students and parents see the field in a positive light.
“We just want to get rid of any negative stigma that could be associated with manufacturing,” he said. “A lot of people think it’s a dirty environment and ‘why would I let my kid go into a place like that?’”
Acutec crew members will be showing off many of their high-tech machinery and how they make their own tooling.
Since the company runs its own machinist training program that it brings graduates into, getting students interested early on is valuable.
Plus, Astor said the event may attract new workers beyond just the students, as some of their parents might like what they see during the tour.
“Maybe they work at a smaller shop and are looking to change careers,” he said.
Student Passport to Manufacturing takes place today for preregistered students and families only.