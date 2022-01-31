meadville tribune
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies (CFNA) have announced a partnership to administer scholarships and other endowments, which were made possible by a generous gift from an anonymous donor.
This new partnership will offer additional educational opportunities to area residents, officials said.
CFNA is the parent company of the McKean County Community Foundation and the Elk County Community Foundation. The Community Foundation provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes. Funds established by charitable donors support our communities through the awarding of grants and scholarships.
NPRC provides affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania by offering Associate degrees and certificates.
Investments in scholarship programs by NPRC helps students stay in our communities while attending school, and hopefully remain here to continue working as they enter the workforce. For more information about NPRC please visit their website atregionalcollegepa.org. Scholarships will be available to students across the NPRC footprint, officials said.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to award Associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The NPRC’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC provides education to a nine-county region — Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren.