Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.