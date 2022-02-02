A multi-county agency, whose coverage area includes Crawford County, is set to receive $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry in order to build a career training facility for young adults with autism.
The Northwest Workforce Development Board — which operates across Crawford, Erie, Warren, Forest, Venango and Clarion counties — is receiving the money as part of a larger distribution of funds from the department’s Business-Education Partnership (BEP) Grant. The grant is awarding more than $3 million across 22 organizations across Pennsylvania as part of a distribution announced Tuesday.
“These BEP grants play a vital role in helping students gain the skills to eventually meet the needs of employers across the commonwealth,” said Jennifer Berrier, secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, in a release.
The board plans to use the money to launch the “Uniquely Abled Academy,” which will train young adults with autism in a career pathway in computer numerical control machining in Crawford and Erie counties. The board will also use the money to connect rural students to local employers for work experience or company tours to offer hands-on experiences with local industries.
The partnerships benefitted by the grant offer career-related experiences and opportunities for students through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing and career mentoring.