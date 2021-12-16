No real estate tax increase was expected for city residents and that expectation became reality Wednesday as Meadville City Council approved an $11.8 million budget.
In consecutive votes of 4-1, council members approved both the budget and the accompanying tax levy, which maintains the current rate of 22.92 mills. Councilwoman Autumn Vogel was the lone dissenter in both votes.
In explaining her opposition, Vogel described her “fears and anxieties” with regard to the “financial health of our city over the next few years.”
“We’ve got work ahead,” Vogel added.
The budget’s deficit of nearly $800,000 will be balanced using a combination of approximately $662,000 in federal pandemic
relief funds and a one-time transfer of $130,757 from one of the city’s reserve funds.
In previous meetings, Vogel expressed support for City Manager Maryann Menanno’s proposal to use a 1-mill tax increase to help balance the 2022 budget and to ease the financial “cliff” anticipated in 2024 when federal pandemic relief funds are no longer available. Without incremental tax increases prior to that time, Menanno warned, the city could find itself facing a budget deficit of $1 million two years from now — and residents could be facing a tax increase of as much as 7 mills.
Vogel has also sought support from other council members in exploring alternative uses for the federal relief funds available now. Instead of using the funds to replace lost revenue and to balance the operating budget, Vogel argued in favor of spending more energy to engage residents and determine their preferences for how the money should be spent. In fact, she said Wednesday, such activities are required as part of the federal relief process.
But her efforts found little support from the rest of council, who appeared to agree that what residents wanted and needed most was to avoid paying more property taxes — particularly when spending the federal assistance on purposes other than balancing the budget would almost certainly mean an even higher tax hike.
Councilman Sean Donahue, participating in his final voting meeting after losing his bid for a third term, offered concluding remarks that responded directly to Vogel’s anxiety over the city’s seemingly precarious financial predicament.
In six of his eight years on council, Donahue noted, the year had ended without a tax increase.
“The city should not raise taxes while we have money in savings accounts,” Donahue said. “I just do not see why you would take it out of someone else’s savings accounts and leave it in our own.”
Donahue also suggested a higher level of skepticism regarding gloomy forecasts for city finances. While cuts may be necessary, the city “will get by.”
“The sky is not falling — beware of ‘Chicken Little’ politics,” he said. “Things aren’t as bad as they seem to be all the time.”
Another $662,000 in federal relief expected for 2022 will go a long way toward helping the city bridge an expected deficit for 2023, though it is not yet clear what purposes those funds can be used for. After that, additional funds remain in the dwindling, but still solvent reserve funds that Donahue supported using to balance future budgets.
Even with the use of such funds to help balance next year’s budget, the city’s three reserve funds are projected to end 2022 with nearly $3 million. But if current trends continue, using them would merely postpone the financial cliff Menanno warned of for another two or perhaps three years — and would leave the city bereft of savings at the worst possible time.
Council next meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 for its annual reorganization meeting when a new mayor, Jaime Kinder, and new council member Gretchen Myers will be sworn in along with Jim Roha, who was re-elected to his seat.
