HARRISBURG — The state Senate didn’t act Friday on a bill to allow restaurants and bars to resume offering cocktails-to-go, a day after the House had stripped out language that would have allowed the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails in more locations.
Restaurants and bars had been allowed to begin selling cocktails-to-go under a regulation change made as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Assembly earlier this month voted to end Wolf’s emergency order — a move authorized by a change to the state Constitution approved by voters on May 18. At that time, the General Assembly also passed legislation keeping in place many regulation changes made during the pandemic, but didn’t include the cocktails-to-go provision.
“The Senate will not advance the measure until we are able to ensure the restaurant/outdoor dining measures can be kept in place with certainty,” said Erica Clayton Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward.
During the pandemic, the Liquor Control Board fast-tracked approval for restaurants seeking to get the LCB to approve outdoor-dining areas where they could sell alcoholic beverages, said Shawn Kelly, an LCB spokesman.
“The ending of the emergency declaration on Tuesday, June 15, meant that all temporary extensions granted during the pandemic were no longer valid. Retail liquor licensees who wish to continue to sell alcohol in those temporarily licensed areas must apply for a permanent extension of their premises, just as they would have before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. Wednesday, the LCB voted to allow restaurants to pay a $220 filing fee to get an extension of that temporary permission to sell alcohol in those outdoor dining areas, he said.
While the LCB took that action, the board doesn’t have the authority to allow restaurants and bars to resume selling cocktails-to-go without a change in law, he said.
Many restaurants and bars will still need the General Assembly to act on House Bill 1154 to be able to fully use their outdoor dining areas, said Melissa Bova, vice president of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“Restaurants that have sidewalk cafes or have streeteries need to have a public right of way — sometimes between tables and while HB 1154 allows them to do so — the current law doesn’t,” she said. In addition, the LCB’s permit extension only helps restaurants that had gotten temporary permission to open outdoor dining areas during the pandemic, it doesn’t help restaurants that want to add outdoor dining areas now, she said.
“The best thing the Senate could have and should have done is to move HB 1154. For 15 months, this legislature said they stood by restaurants—it is disappointing the Senate is choosing not to today. HB 1154’s current language is bi-partisan and non-controversial. There is no reason not to move the bill and send it to the governor,” Bova said.
