Editor’s note: During the final days of 2021, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers
Nine-year-old Mayland Learn of Saegertown is not yet old enough to attend Harvard Law School, but her preparations continued this year as she took time out for a quick trip to Harrisburg, where she met with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and joined Sen. Michele Brooks on the floor of the state Senate.
“I even got to hold the gavel,” Mayland said. “It was super amazing.”
Once a stool was provided so she could reach the top of the rostrum, Mayland even had a chance to bang the gavel.
The moment was one of several highlights during Mayland’s November trip to the Capitol as Brooks’ special guest. The trip came after the two had exchanged letters regarding Mayland’s efforts to draw attention to childhood grief. Mayland’s efforts led directly to Brooks introducing Senate Resolution 205, which designates Nov. 18 as Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Pennsylvania.
Ultimately, Mayland was able to not only see Brooks address the Senate on the topic, but also to witness the Senate’s unanimous vote in support of the measure.
Brooks highlighted Mayland’s efforts in a speech on the Senate floor.
“A few months ago, I received a very surprising and heartwarming letter,” she said. “It was written in pencil on loose-leaf paper, in a child-like scrawl that every parent can instantly recognize as the determined effort of a young child.”
Mayland’s work, Brooks told her colleagues, was inspired by the loss of her father, Tyler Learn, who died at 29 shortly after Mayland turned 5.
The immediate sadness of the experience brought with it other emotions as well as time passed, according to Laurel Learn, Mayland’s mother, who accompanied her daughter on what was the first visit to Harrisburg for both women.
“She started to feel very alone and different than the other kids,” Laurel recalled.
As a response, the two soon came up with an idea that started with a “serenity stone” that a family friend gave Laurel at Tyler’s funeral.
“Basically, what it does, is if you’re feeling sad or stressed, you rub it, and it makes you feel better,” Mayland said. “You can give them to other people who are grieving to let them know it’s OK.”
Mayland now makes resin versions of the stones and distributes them in hopes of eliciting donations to Camp Erin, a getaway program for grieving children and teens with locations all over the country.
“We wanted to educate people not only about what it was like to be a kid experiencing grief, but to reach other kids who also may have lost a parent,” Laurel said.
In Harrisburg, Mayland gave stones she had made to Fetterman and numerous members of the Senate, she said, and also had a chance to talk about childhood grief awareness.
“All the kids who are experiencing grief should know they are not alone,” Mayland said. “There are people they can talk to and let them know that it’s going to be OK.”
Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Pennsylvania dates back to 2008, when it was launched by Highmark Caring Place, which offers free support programs for grieving children and their families.
Such programs are needed, according to Brooks, who said that one out of every 20 children will lose a parent by the time they graduate high school — and many more will lose other close relations or friends.
“This commemoration is to let grieving children know that support is available to them and that Pennsylvania recognizes their grief,” Brooks said in her address to the Senate. “This is a testament to (Mayland’s) impact that can be felt across the entire state of Pennsylvania.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.