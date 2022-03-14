Two New York men accused of stealing more than $15,000 from a Meadville laundromat are headed to court following legal action taken Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Dustin J. Clifton, 37, waived his preliminary hearing before Pendolino, while Johnathan B. Camacho-Monge, 23, had all charges against him held for court. The men, both from Jamestown, New York, are facing five felonies and other charges filed by Meadville Police Department.
The alleged break-in at Lucy’s Laundry Basket, 727 Bessemer St., took place from around 2:49 a.m. until 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 based on surveillance footage from the business, according to the affidavit filed in the case. The video shows the men allegedly entering through a locked employee-only side door and removing a safe containing approximately $15,300 and putting it into a sport utility vehicle.
The laundromat incurred damage to the door, door frame and a broken window on the door to the office where the safe was held, according to the affidavit. A cash register and the rear of an automated teller machine was also damaged, with total damages estimated at more than $5,000.
The safe, which measured 4 feet tall, 2 feet wide and 2 feet deep, was estimated to be worth $2,000 exclusive of its contents.
The men were arrested in Gerry, New York, by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at around 11 p.m. the same day, according to a press release.
Clifton faces a felony count of burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief; two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking; a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass; and a summary count of criminal trespass.
Camacho-Monge faces felony conspiracy counts of burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief; two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking; a misdemeanor conspiracy count of defiant trespass; and a summary conspiracy count of criminal trespass.
Both men are being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Clifton’s bail was originally set at $200,00, but was reduced during his waiver of his hearing before Pendolino.