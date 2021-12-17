When Jaime Kinder is sworn in as the mayor of Meadville on Jan. 3, she will become the first woman to lead the city in its 233-year history.
She will simultaneously be the first Black person to serve as the city’s mayor — and one of just three Black people ever to have served on Meadville City Council.
At this point, Kinder’s semi-official actions as mayor-elect have been limited. At the invitation of Mayor LeRoy Stearns, she briefly addressed community members who gathered around the Diamond Park gazebo for Light Up Night, and she has begun filling out the paperwork required for her new position.
And though she has not yet begun her official duties, it seems it’s never too early for citizens to begin lobbying the new mayor.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me what’s wrong,” Kinder said, smiling during an interview Thursday inside Evolution Printing Systems, her North Street garment printing business. “People wanting something to change or they have ideas for things.”
Changes coming to City Council
Ideas for change were at the heart of Kinder’s campaign and when she takes office, she’ll have a real chance to see those ideas become reality. She’ll be joined Jan. 3 by Gretchen Myers, who was elected to City Council.
With Myers and current council members Autumn Vogel and Larry McKnight, both elected in 2019, Kinder leads a coalition of progressive candidates who shared nearly identical campaign platforms and rode to success on the strength of the same progressive grassroots organizations. Democrats now outnumber Republicans 4 to 1 on council, with Jim Roha, who was re-elected in November, the lone remaining GOP member.
Among Kinder’s top priorities, she said, is following up on her campaign platform to establish a registry and inspection program for rental properties in the city.
“That’s what I’ve been saying the whole time I ran,” Kinder said. “That’s a priority here — that’s actually what Meadville has said they want.”
The Election Day reshuffling that led to Kinder, a political newcomer, replacing Stearns, whose 24 consecutive years of service on City Council represent the longest stretch in Meadville history, produced more than just the first Black person and woman to lead the city.
With the addition of Kinder and Myers, the number of women to have served on council will increase to 10. Since Yolanda Barco became the first woman elected to council in 1967, there have never been more than two women on the five-member body, and multiple women have served simultaneously for only five of the past 53 years.
That statistic will need updating as well, since Kinder and Myers will join Vogel on council: Not only will the city welcome its first Black mayor and first female mayor, Jan. 3 will bring Meadville its first City Council on which women outnumber men. Council will also have two Black members serving concurrently for the first time — Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, like Vogel, was elected in 2019.
The changing face of the city’s elected leadership, however, comes at a time when many residents are more interested in statistics of a different sort— numbers such as $805,000, the 2022 budget deficit that council members confronted over the past two months, and 22.92, the millage rate for real estate taxes paid by city property owners. Other figures that stand out include $1 million — the size of the deficit the city could be facing in 2024, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno — and 7 mills, the tax increase that would be required to bridge that budget gap if other factors remain the same.
It’s a financial outlook that city staff and council members have consistently lamented in recent years even as they have found a variety of one-time solutions while struggling to develop a more permanent fix.
Given those concerns, how significant is the election of Kinder or the historic number of women and Black people set to serve on council? After all, the nation has twice elected a Black man president and women have led numerous states and major cities by this point in the 21st century.
For Kinder, the significance lies partly in the fact that it’s something that “should have happened already.”
And for her soon-to-be colleagues on City Council, the significance lies in how Kinder’s identity has shaped her experiences and how those experiences differ in many ways from those of nearly every other person to occupy the mayor’s role before her.
“I’m excited to see her bring that to City Council,” Vogel said moments after casting the only vote against a no-tax-increase budget for 2022 that uses federal pandemic relief funds and city reserves to bridge the deficit. “Jaime’s got a different perspective from lots of her lived experiences than other folks.”
McKnight saw Kinder’s election as similarly meaningful.
“We have a different set of people involved in decision making,” he said.
Opposition to change
Not everyone, however, has been as excited by the prospect of Mayor Kinder. Her election seemed a foregone conclusion after she defeated Stearns in the primary to become the only candidate on the general election ballot, but it was nearly derailed by a write-in campaign launched over the summer by Marcy Kantz. In the end, Kantz not only won the endorsement of life-long Democrat Stearns and numerous other local politicians, she even took nearly 45 percent of the vote — not enough to defeat Kinder, who received 53 percent, but still an amount rarely achieved by write-in campaigns competing against balloted candidates.
Not only did the campaign prove close, it grew increasingly contentious as Kinder detractors established a website that publicized an assortment of traffic citations and fines Kinder had received as well as lawsuits and judgments against her.
As the lengthy task of counting all of the write-in votes neared completion and Kinder’s victory seemed near, the Marcy Kantz for Mayor Facebook page warned of what would come next.
“Brace yourselves for the announcement that the most unlawful candidate in the history of Meadville will be set to be sworn in as our next mayor,” a post stated.
With her oath of office now approaching, Kinder suggested that a more diverse council marked an opportunity for city residents to “come together,” but she also acknowledged the staunch opposition that had fueled the Kantz campaign.
“I tried to really stay positive and not listen to any mistakes that I’ve made in my life because I already know those mistakes,” she said. “I don’t need anybody telling me what mistakes or hardships I’ve had because we all have hardships and I’m not going to be ashamed of them.”
While new faces will soon sit on council, they’ll be facing much the same problems facing small cities all over the state with heavy expenses and few appealing options for increasing revenues. With Meadville’s deficit expected to continue growing, she acknowledged the city’s precarious financial position, but she also saw opportunity for a new approach.
“Maybe the worst possible time is the best possible time,” Kinder said. “We’ve got four years — this is our chance.”
