The National Weather Service’s Cleveland office has issued a heat advisory for today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The advisory affects Crawford County, as well as southern Erie County and multiple areas in northeastern Ohio. The service said there will be hot temperatures and high humidity hitting the area, with heat index values of up to 107 degrees.
Residents in the affected areas are cautioned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.
Anyone who must work or spend time outside should try to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening, the service said.
Those spending time outside should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes when possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency situation, the service said, and 911 should be called if someone is experiencing it.
