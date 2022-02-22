The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Crawford County lasting from 10 a.m. today to 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The watch, which was issued at 8:46 a.m. today, warns that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations, with creeks and streams potentially rising out of their banks.
According to the National Weather Service, between three-fourths of an inch to 1 inch of rain is expected to fall in the county today. This rain is landing on top of already saturated ground, and with the recent high flow on waterways, may result in flooding.
In addition to Crawford County, the watch is also in effect for multiple counties in Ohio, including Holmes, Knox, Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull and Wayne.
The National Weather Service is encouraging residents in the affected areas to monitor later forecasts and be alert for potential flood warnings. People living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action should flooding occur.