A union representing National Fuel Gas workers in northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York has received authorization to strike from its members.
In a release sent to The Meadville Tribune on Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2154 announced the authorization. It comes amidst stalled negotiations over a new contract for workers after the previous one expired on April 13.
IBEW said its members voted in “overwhelming” numbers to reject a final offer from National Fuel, but said the company declared negotiations had reached an impasse and “made a unilateral decision to impose terms of the contract.” IBEW said it has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board.
In a statement, National Fuel said strike authorization does not automatically mean a strike will occur, and should a work stoppage occur, it is prepared to continue to provide “safe and reliable” service.