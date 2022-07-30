National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is raising the rates it charges customers, following a submission to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
In a release Friday, National Fuel said the rates, which go into effect Monday, will raise the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with an annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet of gas by $22.98, from $87.13 to $110.11.
The company said the adjustment is primarily due to higher market prices for natural gas, which have increased the cost of natural gas supplies that National Fuel purchases. Gas supply costs are passed along to customers without mark-up or profit to National Fuel.
Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next adjustment opportunity will be Nov. 1.
National Fuel said natural gas prices have increased “significantly” due to several domestic and global factors. However, the company said its purchasing strategy and use of storage gas aims to limit volatility and ensures availability of supplies for the winter heating season.
In addition to the natural gas rate, National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge will also increase to $0.90380 per 100 cubic feet.
National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bill can call (800) 365-3234 to discuss payment assistance programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.