Trying to navigate the world of post-high school education can be difficult for many young people. However, a program being developed by the Meadville chapter of the NAACP and Allegheny College is seeking to help make that easier for Meadville area students.
Intended to start up sometime next year, the program will develop a set of guidelines for mentors to use in helping upcoming high school graduates understand their options for education after high school. This includes preparing for standardized tests like the SAT and ACT; identifying options for colleges, trade and technical schools; and other aspects of choosing one’s future.
The project originated with the NAACP’s youth and college committee around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria Rosado-Husband was asked to chair the committee after she shared her ideas of building a support system for students.
“Of course with COVID, things were a little slow going,” Rosado-Husband said.
Help arrived, however, when Allegheny College approached the committee about helping to contribute. Rosado-Husband said the college told her it would be possible to get an AmeriCorps VISTA member to assist with designing the framework of the program. AmeriCorps VISTA is a national service program designed to help fight poverty.
Thus entered Koby Meadows, a post-secondary access program coordinator with Lake Effect Leaders AmeriCorps VISTA. Meadows has taken lead on designing the framework of the program since last summer.
Meadows said while students are in high school, they often are pressured to have high academic achievement, often in the drive of getting into college. However, oftentimes the minutiae of picking, applying to and affording college isn’t made as clear. The program aims to break down these details and made them much more easily understood.
“Anything that seems daunting or tedious, we’re trying to track down on and really just make sure every student is prepared,” Meadows said.
Rosado-Husband said the project is being designed with an eye predominantly toward members of the Black, indigenous and person of color communities, but will be open to wider use.
“Now obviously NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) focuses on people of color, but the NAACP does not exclude others that are oppressed or suffering from situations where they are discriminated against,” she said, listing poverty or lack of a support systems as an example.
“So absolutely we will not be excluding anyone.”
When it is eventually rolled out, Meadows said most of the mentors involved likely will be Allegheny students.
“So Gen Z is teaching Gen Z,” she said.
However, she said the program will also welcome the “wisdom of other generations” as well, with some older mentors assisting.
While still a work in progress, the program is intended to be optional and free of charge. It will likely involve workshops and events held at Allegheny College and in the Meadville community.
“We want the community to be the classroom,” Meadows said.
As such, part of what the project will involve is helping students gain access to local resources which are available, but they may not know about.
The set of guidelines being developed are designed to be loose enough for mentors to adapt them to different situations and the needs of the students they are working with.
Amber Pouliot, Davies and Fahrner assistant director for community-based projects at Allegheny, is acting as Meadows’ supervisor from the college in developing the project. While Meadows came onto the project later than when it was initially conceived, Pouliot said it is “absolutely” Meadows’ vision.
“As far as I know, the work seems to be going very well,” Pouliot said. “She has a clear understanding of what she wants to produce.”
Pouliot said it is important for students to be able to talk about topics like student loans and how to pick the right college before making a choice which greatly affects their future.
Currently, Meadows said she is working on the framework of the program, as well as recruiting mentors for its eventual launch. She aims to have it started by either the fall or spring semester of 2023.