Meadville native and 1994 Saegertown Junior-Senior High School graduate Shawn Morelli took a quick break during a typical day earlier this month to speak with the Tribune.
It was Friday afternoon just before the Fourth of July, a time when many people were looking ahead to relaxing over a three-day weekend.
Morelli’s day had started earlier than most: She was in the gym near her home in Kansas City, Kansas, by 5 a.m. for a two-hour workout, then had breakfast and took a brief nap. Mechanical issues with her bicycle caused a slight delay before the start of her two-hour bike ride, but with the ride finished she could talk to a reporter before eating lunch and later gearing up for an evening bike ride — only 90 minutes this time.
It’s the same schedule Morelli follows three times each week, sandwiched around two days of “what we consider easier days — an hour of yoga, maybe about an hour and a half on the bike.” Looking ahead to Saturday, Morelli had a 5-hour bike ride planned. Weekends typically mean two such rides, and she’ll easily spend 20 hours on her bike each week, plus yoga, gym sessions and more.
“I don’t know if I have a day completely off,” said Morelli. “It’s a lot of time.”
Of course, that was then — a few days before leaving for training camp as a member of the U.S Paralympics Cycling Team, where she’ll spend her final weeks preparing before departing for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Originally scheduled for 2020, the Paralympics will take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, a couple of weeks after the Olympics.
A winner of two gold medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Morelli knows what it takes to be ready to compete against the best. She also knows that this will likely be her last chance for Paralympic success.
At 44, the former engineer and company commander in the Army is “older than dirt” when it comes to elite-level cycling: Some of her competitors in Tokyo will be half her age, perhaps even less than half. Competitive careers for the disabled athletes in the Paralympics can stretch longer than those of athletes in the Olympics, but Morelli can see a future that is less cycle-centric if not beyond the bike entirely. Prior to the pandemic, she had planned to be semi-retired from cycling this year, not preparing for her sport’s most significant event.
“I’m ready to do some other things on my bike besides training full time for the Games,” she said. “I have some other big events that I want to do — and I want to travel a little bit without having to take my bike everywhere.”
In a normal year, Morelli’s trip to Tokyo would also mean travel for part of Crawford County’s population: her mother, Jacque, and sister, Dawn Giebel, both accompanied Morelli’s husband, Lt. Col. Carl Dick, to Rio. Jacque Morelli still has the dried bouquets that Shawn received on the podium following her two gold medal wins in 2016.
“It was pretty cool — not really something you get to see every day,” Giebel said of witnessing Shawn’s Paralympic performance firsthand. “I tried to talk her into letting me carry her bags.”
Not attending the Tokyo Games is a disappointment, Giebel said, but not a surprise given the pandemic. Even had they been able to attend, Jacque Morelli said, they knew the experience would be significantly different than Rio, where they were able to interact and attend other events with Shawn.
It’s “nothing like being there,” Jacque said, but the family will be watching from Meadville — and they won’t be the only ones.
“She’s got our whole family behind her, and our church is praying for her. Her schoolmates, they’ll be cheering for her also,” Jacque added. “She’s got a lot of people pulling for her.”
Both women like Shawn’s chances in Tokyo, where she will race in three events: a 3-kilometer individual pursuit in the velodrome; a road time trial; and a road race of about 65 kilometers. The road time trial is her best event, followed closely by the pursuit in the velodrome, an oval track with a steeply banked surface.
“She gets herself in a zone and that’s all she wrote,” Jacque said. “You probably have to be able to to get yourself up to a speed like that and get your body doing that. Myself, I can’t imagine it.
“She’s a working machine,” Jacque added.
It’s a tempting metaphor, especially for an athlete whose sport is built so obviously around a mechanical contraption. In the U.S. Paralympic Trials, Morelli’s second place finish in one event was caused, at least in part, by a 54-second delay when she lost and had to replace her bike’s chain, Jacque recalled.
But if her daughter is a “working machine,” not all of the parts are exactly like new.
Shawn’s cycling career began in 2009, two years after an improvised explosive device alongside a remote Afghanistan road ripped into her, damaging her spinal column, blinding her in her left eye and leaving her with injuries that still affect her every minute of every race. The explosion cut short what she had planned to be a 20-year career in the Army, left her hospitalized for six months straight and off-and-on for another 18 months. Nerve damage has left the right side of her body significantly weaker than the left and she has trouble feeling her right foot and hand.
“Just fun stuff,” Morelli joked in recounting the list of injuries.
A sense of humor isn’t the only trait to survive the explosion: Morelli remains plenty competitive, too, and liker her family, she likes her chances in Tokyo.
The competition remains a bit of a mystery, however. Morelli is sure everyone else has been training as hard as her, but actual competitions have been scaled back significantly due to the pandemic. With little international travel, it’s hard to know where she stands against cyclists from other countries.
Still, she’s certain of her goals.
“I’d like to repeat what I accomplished in Rio,” she said. “That’s always my goal — to get to the podium.”
She’s ranked in the top four in the world in her events, Morelli noted, so her goals are realistic. Plus, whether she wins medals or not, she’s participating in the Paralympics.
“I’m really excited that I get to represent Meadville and Saegertown and my family and my country on one of the biggest international stages,” Morelli said. “I really hope I don’t embarrass myself — which I don’t think I will. I’m a pretty competitive person, so I think it will be good.
“I still have a little bit left to throw down,” she added.
